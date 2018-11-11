'PA should pay victims, not terrorists'

Attorney Nati Rom, the founder of the 'Lev HaOlam' organization, praised the Supreme Court for rejecting the Palestinian Authority petition against a ruling calling on the PA to pay compensation to dozens of Arabs who were wrongly imprisoned and tortured on suspicion of 'collaborating' with Israel.

"The Palestinian Authority said to the Supreme Court that the reason they don't want to pay this money is that if they will give this money it will collapse their economical situation," Rom, one of the attorneys who represented the victims, told Arutz Sheva. "What we said in court was that if they will stop giving money - against all [laws of] human rights and international law - to terrorists who kill our brothers and sisters ... they will have more money than they need [to pay damages to their victims]."

He noted that seven percent of the PA's budget is dedicated to paying salaries to terrorists who are serving or have served time in Israeli prison, including terrorists who have murdered children and civilians.

"It's unbelievable that hundreds of millions of dollars which are given by all the other countries in the UN, like the US, which are going to the so-called Palestinians, instead of going to the people in Gaza or to the people in Ramallah, it goes to terrorists who killed children and women."

In June, the Jerusalem District Court ordered the PA to pay NIS 14 million ($3.8 million) to 52 plaintiffs who were wrongfully arrested and tortured by the PA. On Wednesday, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected the PA's petition against the ruling.