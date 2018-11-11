Toaster causes fire in Jerusalem yeshiva

13 injured after fire breaks out in Jerusalem yeshiva. Fire apparently caused by toaster oven used on mattress.

Four Fire and Rescue Service teams were called to a fire at Torah Or Yeshiva on Sorotzkin Street in Jerusalem’s Romema neighborhood.

Firefighters rescued a number of people trapped from the smoke and fire. They contained the fire - which was burning strongly in one of the rooms - and cleared out the smoke which had accumulated in the building.

MDA teams evacuated thirteen injured persons, of which 10 were minors and 3 adults, to Shaare Tzedek Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire was caused after a toaster oven was used on a mattress in one of the dormitory rooms. The mattress caught fire, and the fire quickly spread to the entire room, leading to thick smoke throughout the building.