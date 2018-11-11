Kerry slams Trump for canceling attendance at WWI memorial

After Trump's participation at event in France for US soldiers killed in WWI canceled over weather, Kerry weighs in on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump was forced to cancel his attendance on Saturday at a commemoration in France for US soldiers and marines killed in World War I because rain made it impossible to arrange transport.

“[The attendance of the president and first lady] has been canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” the White House said according to Reuters, adding that Chief of Staff John Kelly, who is a retired general, went instead.

While the president was scheduled to attend the ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, rain and low clouds prevented his helicopter from traveling to the site. White House officials cited by Reuters also noted security concerns that would arise in hastily arranging a motorcade.

Nevertheless, the cancellation was met with criticism by some on social media, including former Secretary of State John Kerry.

“President Trump a no-show because of raindrops? Those veterans the president didn’t bother to honor fought in the rain, in the mud, in the snow - & many died in trenches for the cause of freedom. Rain didn’t stop them & it shouldn’t have stopped an American president,” Kerry wrote.