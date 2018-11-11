Every Silver Menorah is handmade from sterling silver and stamped with the seal of Hazorfim.

Hazorfim’s Silver Menorahs – Now, Up to 40% Off!

Hazorfim is currently running a sale on their entire Silver Menorah Collection.

Enjoy up to 40% Savings on all Silver Menorahs.

Silver Menorahs of all sizes have been added over the years in accordance with popular demand, from rare mini Menorahs to tall and impressive Menorahs. Every Silver Menorah is handmade from sterling silver and stamped with the seal of Hazorfim.

Shop Silver Menorahs up to $749

Shop Silver Menorahs $750 - $1,499

Shop Silver Menorahs over $1500

Hazorfim’s Chanukah Sale is valid only at Hazorfim.com. Supply is limited.

Get an extra 5% off your purchase when you enter the following Promo Code: SAVE5OFF

HUMBLE ORIGINS:

The story of Hazorfim is a remarkable and yet familiar tale: A young immigrant, persecuted in his country of origin, set out to build a new life in a new land. This was the story of Yosef Merdinger, who in 1949, arrived in Israel with little more than his toolbox and the shirt on his back. Inspired by the spirit of silver and his respect for the heritage and tradition of the silversmiths, Yosef's bold vision was to preserve the art of hand-crafting pure silver pieces and Judaica.FRIENDS REUNITED In 1952, Hazorfim was born. Yosef, an already accomplished Silversmith, teamed up with two childhood friends Wilhelm Kerner and Michael Steinmetz. During these early days, the kitchen in one of their family homes doubled as a workshop, where the three friends perfected their skills recreating classic European designs of beauty and elegance. When the company had grown sufficiently, Hazorfim moved their creative center to a small facility in Tel-Aviv. Here the partners gathered an elite group of silver artisans selected for their creativity, skill, expertise, and uncompromising standards.

NEXT GENERATION:

Yosef's son Yakov was given the freedom and encouragement to explore his fatherworkshop and aged just eight he started working at Hazorfim during school vacations. Even at this young age it was apparent that Yakov shared both his fathertalent and his love for the art of hand-crafting silver. By the age of thirteen Yakov was independently designing and bringing to life pieces which are now considered classic examples of the Hazorfim brand.

HAZORFIM TODAY:

From its humble origins Hazorfim has designed and created unique, pure silver artworks, growing in reputation to become both the largest silver plant in the world and the standard bearer for silversmiths around the globe. Now as always,

Hazorfim combines traditional techniques with innovation to fashion beautiful, hand-crafted Judaica silver pieces which bring style, beauty and tradition to any home. Hazorfim’s master craftsmen imagine and create flawless pieces of ceremonial Jewish art crafted from pure silver, each item preserving the ancient spirit and the art of silver for all generations to come.