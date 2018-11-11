Erdogan: We shared recordings of Khashoggi's death

Turkish President says his country has shared recordings linked to murder of Saudi journalist with five countries.

Turkey has shared recordings linked to the murder last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Riyadh, Washington and other capitals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, according to AFP.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, to the Germans, to the French, to the English," Erdogan was quoted as having said in a televised speech.

"They listened to the conversations which took place here, they know", he said, but added that they were not accompanied by any written documents.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage.

The Turkish government has accused Saudi Arabia of murdering the dissident journalist and chopping his body into pieces.

Saudi Arabia admitted for the first time several weeks ago that Khashoggi was killed after entering the consulate in Istanbul, after previously denying Turkish claims that he was murdered.

Turkish authorities recently provided new details about Khashoggi’s murder, saying he was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered and destroyed as part of a premeditated plan.

While Saudi Arabia says the 59-year-old Khashoggi was murdered at the mission in a "rogue" operation, Erdogan has accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of ordering the hit, while some officials have pointed the finger at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Some Turkish media and officials have said that Ankara possessed an audio recording of the murder and it had shared it with the head of the CIA Gina Haspel when she visited Turkey in late October.

The existence of such a recording has never been officially confirmed, however.

Khashoggi's body has never been found, more than a month after he was killed.

The case has strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the West. US President Donald Trump derided the killing as "one of the worst cover-ups" in history.

The United States later revoked the visas of 21 Saudi nationals implicated in the crime.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said it would take a "handful more weeks" before the United States has enough evidence to impose sanctions in response to the killing of Khashoggi. He stressed that Trump had made it clear Washington would respond to the killing.