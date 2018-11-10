Belgium: Armed man enters restaurant, threatens employees

Large police presence after armed man reportedly threatens employees at restaurant in Brussels, Belgium before fleeing.

Police were called to the scene of a restaurant in the Ixelles neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium, after an armed man reportedly entered with a gun and threatened staff.

Reports indicated that the street was evacuated.

According to the Daily Mail, Local police said there was large police deployment in the area and a search was underway after the man fled.

"A person who is armed, threatened the staff of a restaurant who has now fled.

'We are looking for an individual and there has been a large police deployment in this street."

However, one witness claimed on twitter that the suspect has been caught.