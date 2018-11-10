Trump cries election fraud amid Florida recounts

'Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!'

The Florida secretary of state on Saturday ordered recounts in the US Senate and governor races, after unofficial results fell within a margin requiring a recount by law.

While results on Tuesday indicated that Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis had been elected Governor of Florida, defeating Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, and that Florida Governor Rick Scott had narrowly defeated incumbent Democratic US Senator Bill Nelson for the senatorship, the voting tally margins in the two races subsequently became close enough to mandate recounts.

Trump accused Democrats of election tampering in a tweet on Saturday.

"Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!"