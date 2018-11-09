Doctors give Netanyahu clean bill of health

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent a routine checkup at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The tests did not turn up anything irregular.

The test was performed by Professor Eran Goldin, director of the Gastroenterology Department, along with Prof. Yaakov Gozl. The tests were performed under sedation and Minister Zeev Elkin served as Acting Prime Minister during the procedure.

Netanyahu's office said that "the prime minister's health is excellent and he has returned to full activity."

Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, the personal physician of the prime minister who accompanied him on the examination, said that "Prime Minister Netanyahu is under urological supervision. Recent laboratory tests have been completely normal. Blood pressure is normal."

"The Prime Minister continues to be under the supervision of an ear-nose-throat doctor due to the occasional narrowing of the nasal cavity."

