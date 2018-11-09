Trump reportedly considering Chris Christie to be AG

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said to be favorite to succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions had announced Wednesday in a letter to Trump that he would resign at the president's request. Trump has been furious at Sessions since he announced not long after his appointment that he was recusing himself from dealing with suspicions that Trump had cooperated with Russia in an attempt to tilt the presidential election in 2016.

Other than Christie, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is also said to be in the running.

Christie, a former US attorney and governor of New Jersey, has long said to be close with Trump and was a finalist for the vice presidency before losing the race to Mike Pence.

Christie was also the first major Republican politician to ensure Trump during the primaries for the 2016 presidential election. With little support in the polls, Christie dropped out to join in support of Trump soon after doing severe damage to Florida Senator Marco Rubio in a televised debate. Rubio's subsequent dip in the polls was significant in Trump's ultimate triumph.