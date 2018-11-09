How loud does a wake up call need to be? David Lev and Dr. Sam have a hard time figuring out if Jews are sleepwalking in the Diaspora, instead of waking up in the Jewish homeland.
Loading....
Tags:Radio, Aliyah Time
|
Are Jews sleepwalking in the Diaspora?
Living in another dimension is not being at home.
Immigrants from Brazil land in Israel
André Jerusalmy courtesy of Jewish Agency
How loud does a wake up call need to be? David Lev and Dr. Sam have a hard time figuring out if Jews are sleepwalking in the Diaspora, instead of waking up in the Jewish homeland.
Loading....
Tags:Radio, Aliyah Time
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top