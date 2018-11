Israel is unique: Elections are our pride Jay Shapiro thinks that Israel is an island of stability in a sea of disorder. Jay Shapiro,

Flash 90 Casting ballot in Jerusalem Municipal election Jay Shapiro claims that Israel is under attack or has hostile regimes on all of its borders but maintains a stable democracy in which the results of the elections are not known until the votes are counted.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top