'High Court abetting the next murder'

Jewish Home lawmaker Moti Yogev slammed the High Court after it issued an injunction banning the IDF from demolishing the home of the terrorist responsible for the Barkan shooting attack last month.

On October 7th, 23-year-old terrorist Ashraf Naalwa, a resident of a Palestinian Authority-controlled village near Tulkarem in Samaria, shot and killed two Israelis during an attack in the Barkan industrial zone in central Samaria.

The victims, 28-year-old Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and 35-year-old Ziv Hajbi had been taken hostage and tied up before being shot to death by Naalwa. A third victim was shot and wounded in the attack. Naalwa has successfully evaded a massive manhunt by security forces ever since.

"In his decision, the Supreme Court abets the next murder, and every time the judicial system delays the demolition of terrorist homes and prevents the expulsion of terrorist families, it harms Israeli deterrence," said Yogev.

On Monday, a partial demolition order was issued for the terrorist's house, which includes only the basement floor and the ground floor, but not the upper floor of the house.

"Unfortunately, the situation today is that instead of the State of Israel deterring the terrorists, the State of Israel is deterred from the High Court of Justice," said Yogev.

"I intend to continue to work to increase deterrence, together with [Education] Minister Bennett, by means of the two laws I have raised - the expulsion of terrorist families to another area in Judea and Samaria and the demolition of terrorist homes within 72 hours," Yogev said.