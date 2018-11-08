Greenblatt lauds Israeli plan for Mideast 'railway for peace'

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt praised reports on a plan to build railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States.

"The United States has no role in this initiative," Greenblatt said. "We welcome, however, our regional friends and partners discussing common challenges and issues. A region working together leads to a stronger and more prosperous region. This in turn helps create an atmosphere favorable for peace efforts."



"It is up to the countries in the region to decide whether these types of proposals are of interest to them. The US applauds the dialogue and discussions of ideas. The projects themselves are for the parties to decide upon."

The United States has already adopted the "Railroads for Peace" initiative led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz.

Minister Katz said this week that "this is a dramatic development that could affect many countries in the region, and it follows many contacts on the matter, which I led with the backing of the prime minister vis-à-vis the American administration and Arab elements in the region."