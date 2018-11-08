Watch: Far-left protesters mob Fox News pundit's DC home

'We know where you sleep!' Antifa mob harasses Fox News' Tucker Carlson at his home day after midterm elections.

A group of radical left-wing protesters surrounded the home of a Fox News host Wednesday night, threatening the pundit and shouting expletives a day while accusing him of racism.

“Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night,” protesters chanted.

"Each night you remind us that we are not safe. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either," the group posted. They also chanted, "Racist s---bag, leave town."

Tucker Carlson, 49, the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, was not home Wednesday night when a mob organized by the far-left Antifa group gathered in front of Carlson’s Washington DC home, but said that his wife Susan was at the time of the disturbance.

According to a report by Fox News, Carlson said his wife notified police after locking herself in the kitchen pantry, fearing that the mob would attempt to break into the house.

The protesters broke the front door and shouted slogans and expletives before scattering after police arrived on the scene.

Carlson was first alerted regarding the incident by neighbors who sent him text messages while he was at a Fox News office preparing for his show. Carlson added that organizers of the protest had advertised his address online.

A former cohost on CNN’s Crossfire and one of the founders of the conservative Daily Caller news website, Carlson has become one of Fox News’ most popular conservative commentators since Tucker Carlson Tonight debuted in 2016.