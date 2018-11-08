Sheriff cites Pittsburgh rabbi following California shooting

The sheriff presiding over the investigation into a mass killing Thursday in Thousand Oaks, California, cited the rabbi who survived the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre last month when he was asked what to draw from the event.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean was speaking to the media after a gunman killed 12 people at a nightclub, including a police sergeant who was responding to the shooting. The shooter, a U.S. Marines veteran who was believed to be suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome, was killed. No motive is known.

“I went and spoke at a Jewish synagogue after the tragedy on the East Coast,” Dean said, referring to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue complex in Pittsburgh, in which an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 worshippers. “When I talked to the parishioners there, I followed up on the rabbi. I said, ‘we’ve got to do something about the hate and we’ve got to do something to just spread the love.'”

Dean appeared to be referring to Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who since the shooting has called repeatedly for a tamping down of vitriol.

“Stop the words of hate,” Myers said at a memorial in Pittsburgh the day after the shooting.