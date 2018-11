Loading....





Police in Holon received a call about a toddler whose head was stuck between the bars in the yard of a nursery.

Policemen rushed to the scene and managed, with their hands, to unroll the bars and safely rescue the weeping toddler.

The Israel Police said: "The Israeli police go out every day to carry out life-saving missions. This was not such a mission, but rather a human mission that we are proud to fulfill."