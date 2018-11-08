Shaked: Gov't needs to clean house after submarine scandal

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called for government ministries to engage in 'housecleaning' following the publication of the police's recommendations in the 'submarine affair.'

Police on Wednesday had recommended that Prime Minister Netanyahu's cousin and attorney David Shimron be indicted for bribery for his role in the 'Case 3000' investigation. The probe centers around allegations that Shimron pushed for a multi-billion shekel deal to purchase new submarines from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, which was a client of Shimron's.

Shaked said Thursday: "The defense minister told me that he is planning to set up an inter-ministerial committee to examine the procurement process at the Defense Ministry, and it's time to take advantage of this affair to do a housecleaning."

During a law conference in Haifa, Shaked repeated her call for Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber to resign. "We have to be wary of the politicization of legal counsel, and when a legal adviser makes a political speech, it is a dangerous process and undermines the confidence of the elected echelon. No one in the attorney general's office expresses political opinions and certainly not against the government."

She also spoke about the attorney general's claim that the authority to fire Zilber was his alone."The attorney general and I have been working together for several years and there are issues that we disagree about. I'm not talking about authority. It cannot be that a legal adviser will exploit a platform in the Knesset for political messages."

Shaked also referred to the case of the chairman of the Israel Bar Association, Effie Naveh. "He will probably not participate in the next judicial selection committee. I want to wait for the State Attorney's decision on the matter," she said.