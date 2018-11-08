Little Kai still looks for his mother every day

Husband of woman murdered in Barkan speaks about adapting to difficult new reality together with baby son. 'We still haven't processed it.'

Guy, the husband of Kim Yehezkel-Lebangrond, who was murdered in the shooting attack in the Barkan industrial zone, spoke this morning about the difficult adaptation to the new life with his baby son Kai, who at the age of a year and only a few months lost his mother.

"We start to understand that Kim's not here, she won't come back. Even after a month or so, it hasn't been processed. I'm with the child at home and things she would do and we would do together, now I have to be there alone," Guy told Channel 12 Morning News.

"He had a ceremony, that he would get up in the morning and walk around the house a little bit, look at pictures and then go to her in the room. I saw him after the funeral and took down all the pictures. Every morning he walks around the house and says, 'Mommy, Mommy Kim.' I'm glad he's at an age that he doesn't understand. He'll reach an age and I'll tell him. I'll tell him Mommy isn't here," Guy said.

About a month has passed since the Barkan industrial zone attack and the terrorist has not yet been captured. Kim's family called to dismiss Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in light of the decision to only partially demolish the terrorist's house.

A meeting between the family and Defense Minister was canceled yesterday by Liberman after a call between the assistant defense minister and Kim's father, when the bereaved father was informed of the decision not to destroy the killer's entire house.