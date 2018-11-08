Bennett: I urge Macron not to offer excuses for Nazi supporters

'Marshal Pétain facilitated the mass-murder of Jews. It is unacceptable to suggest that previous deeds mitigate such atrocities.'

Minister Naftali Bennett commented on France’s intention to recognize Nazi collaborator Marshal Pétain as a WWI hero.

“Marshal Pétain sanctioned and facilitated the expulsion and mass-murder of Jews. It is unacceptable to suggest that previous deeds mitigate such atrocities.

“I would urge President Macron not to offer excuse or defense for the Nazis and their supporters – in the past, present, or future.”

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called Philippe Petain “a great soldier” in speaking to reporters amid criticism over his intention to pay homage to Petain among other World War I fighters at a ceremony Sunday. The war ended 100 years ago this month.

Petain became a de facto puppet ruler under Nazi Germany’s occupation of France from 1940 until its defeat in World War II. His administration oversaw the deportation to death camps of tens of thousands of French Jews for the Nazis. Petain died in prison in the 1950s.

Earlier, French MP Meyer Habib reacted to the intention of French President Emmanuel Macron to honor Petain.

"No, Mr. President," Habib tweeted, "A 'great soldier' would never have handed over Jews and fighters to Nazi barbarism and would never have adopted anti-Semitic laws that are a stain on our history. His name was and remains a synonym for a traitor."