French MP: Petain was no 'great soldier'

French MP Meyer Habib reacted to the intention of French President Emmanuel Macron to honor the marshals who fought in the French army during World War I, including Marshal Henri Philippe Petain, who collaborated with the Nazis.

"No, Mr. President," Habib tweeted, "A 'great soldier' (the nickname used by the President towards Petain) would never have handed over Jews and fighters to Nazi barbarism and would never have adopted anti-Semitic laws that are a stain on our history. His name was and remains a synonym for a traitor."

Yesterday Macron called Philippe Petain “a great soldier” in speaking to reporters amid criticism over his intention to pay homage to Petain among other World War I fighters at a ceremony Sunday. The war ended 100 years ago this month.

Petain became a de facto puppet ruler under Nazi Germany’s occupation of France from 1940 until its defeat in World War II. His administration oversaw the deportation to death camps of tens of thousands of French Jews for the Nazis. Petain died in prison in the 1950s.