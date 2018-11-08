11 injured in mass shooting at California bar

At least 11 reported injured after shooter with 'Middle Eastern' appearance opens fire inside bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

At least 11 were reported injured in a shooting that took place a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

The shooting took place Thursday morning at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Fire Department issued a statement saying: "Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in Thousand Oaks.

"Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested."

A law enforcement official told the LA Times at least 30 shots had been fired.

A witness quoted by ABC affiliate KABC described the scene.

"I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up - the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door."

The witness also said that the gunman had a beard, wore a hat, had a black jacket and may have had glasses, and noted that he appeared "Middle Eastern."