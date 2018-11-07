Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns

Jeff Sessions says he is resigning from his position as per Trump's request. His chief of staff is expected to replace him.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Wednesday in a letter to President Donald Trump that, at the request of the president, he is resigning.



Trump has been furious at Sessions since he announced not long after his appointment that he was recusing himself from dealing with suspicions that Trump had cooperated with Russia in an attempt to tilt the presidential election in 2016.



For more than a year, Trump has openly attacked Sessions and said he would not have appointed him to the position had he known he would recuse himself from the Russian issue. As a result of this self-disqualification, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate the suspicions against Trump.



This investigation became extremely burdensome for the president and branched out into many areas unrelated to the Russian issue.

In September, Trump said, "I do not have an Attorney General. It's very sad."