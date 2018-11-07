Obstacles along the Aliyah Trail? You're not alone

Obstacles along the Aliyah Trail are an integral feature that must be gone through.

Dr. Sam Minskoff,

North American olim arrive at Ben Gurion airport
Ben Kelmer

Dr Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the obstacles along the Aliyah Trail as indicating a good sign and certainly nothing to get discouraged about.



