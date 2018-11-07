Trains evacuated in Barcelona, bomb squads deployed

Two trains evacuated in Spain after suspicious suitcase spotted.

David Rosenberg,

Spanish police in train station (stock)
Spanish police in train station (stock)
iStock

Authorities in Spain evacuated two trains Wednesday morning, after a suspicious object was discovered at a train station.

Barcelona police said two trains were evacuated at the city’s Sants de Barcelona central station Tuesday morning, after a ‘suspicious’ suitcase was spotted on the tracks.

"We are making checks on the high speed train lines of the Sants de Barcelona station following a security protocol. Two trains on tracks 3 and 4 have been evacuated,” the Catalan police department tweeted.

According to police, officials at the Sants station said they had identified what appeared to be a possible explosive device inside the suitcase at around 8:00 a.m. local time.

Passengers were ordered off two nearby trains following the discovery of the suspicious suitcase, Mossos d’Esquadra regional police said.

A special 'Technician Specialist in Deactivation of Explosive Artifacts ' (TEDAX) bomb squad has been dispatched to the station, Reuters reported.

Tags:Spain, Barcelona, bomb threat

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top