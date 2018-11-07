Trains evacuated in Barcelona, bomb squads deployed

Two trains evacuated in Spain after suspicious suitcase spotted.

Authorities in Spain evacuated two trains Wednesday morning, after a suspicious object was discovered at a train station.

Barcelona police said two trains were evacuated at the city’s Sants de Barcelona central station Tuesday morning, after a ‘suspicious’ suitcase was spotted on the tracks.

"We are making checks on the high speed train lines of the Sants de Barcelona station following a security protocol. Two trains on tracks 3 and 4 have been evacuated,” the Catalan police department tweeted.

According to police, officials at the Sants station said they had identified what appeared to be a possible explosive device inside the suitcase at around 8:00 a.m. local time.

Passengers were ordered off two nearby trains following the discovery of the suspicious suitcase, Mossos d’Esquadra regional police said.

A special 'Technician Specialist in Deactivation of Explosive Artifacts ' (TEDAX) bomb squad has been dispatched to the station, Reuters reported.