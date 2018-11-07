WZO Vice Chairman: 'Never a president who loved Israel so much'

Yaakov Hagoel: 'Unfortunately, regarding Pittsburgh, the writing was on the wall.'

World Zionist Organization (ZOA) Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel told Arutz Sheva at the organization's annual event in New York City that strengthening the ZOA provides good backing for the State of Israel, and congratulated ZOA Chairman Morton Klein for his 25 years of service to the cause.

"Unfortunately, regarding Pittsburgh, the writing was on the wall," Hagoel said. "During the past ten years, anti-Semitism was constantly on the rise, throughout the world and in the US."