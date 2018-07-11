Illinois Nazi loses congressional race by huge margin

Holocaust denier, who ran on Republican ticket after winning primary unopposed, defeated in landslide in race for suburban Chicago district.

An avowed Nazi running as a Republican lost a House race in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.

Arthur Jones, who called the Holocaust "the biggest, blackest lie in history" and described himself as a former leader of the American Nazi Party, lost by a 50-point margin to incumbent Democrat Dan Lipinski.

Jones still managed to get more than 40,000 votes, according to official figures.

The 70-year-old secured the Republican nomination in March, when the party did not bother to put up any other candidate in the heavily-Democratic congressional district.

Jones's primary win was a major embarrassment for party leaders.

They disavowed the retired insurance agent who told CNN earlier this year that the Holocaust was "nothing but an international extortion racket by the Jews."

