Can the nations understand the written Torah without acknowledging the running commentary that is oral Torah?

Many people come and ask about passages in the Talmud, ignoring the language and context, and want to know if we really believe the sensational verses that they read about?

Ira and Rod are joined once again by Rabbi Chaim Coffman to discuss the veracity of the the Torah, both written and oral.

They also discuss the need for great Torah scholars and what happens when we lose these righteous people.