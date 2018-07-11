State witness in 'Case 4000': I suggest that everyone wait

Former Communications Ministry director-general Shlomo Filber, on Tuesday spoke for the first time about “Case 4000” in which he turned state’s evidence.

In an interview with Hadashot TV, Filber asked to be treated according to the adage: "Do not judge a person until you reach his place.” Regarding the case in which he was interrogated first before becoming a state witness, he said that "there is more that is unknown [to the general public] than is known. I suggest that everyone wait for the end."

In the interview Filber was confronted with his statements in the Knesset and the media, when he stated that the decisions he made while serving at the Communications Minister were made only for professional reasons.

Filber responded by saying that he had never lied about these issues. "Anyone who has known me for the past 30 years knows that I am not afraid to tell the truth. I told the truth in Knesset committees, in interviews with the media, and also to the police."

Regarding his support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Filber clarified in the interview, "My political positions and opinions have not changed one bit."

“Case 4000” centers on allegations that Netanyahu sought a deal with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of telecoms group Bezeq, which would have seen Netanyahu receive good press on Elovitch's Walla! news website in exchange for business concessions.

Netanyahu has been questioned in connection with this case and others, but a senior law enforcement source said a few weeks ago that Netanyahu's investigations are over and police are now writing their conclusions.