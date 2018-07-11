The first polls closed at 6:00 p.m. EST in most of Indiana and Kentucky. Polls will close gradually until 10:00 p.m.

Voters fill in their ballots in the US midterm election

US voters went to the polls on Tuesday for the 2018 midterm elections.

All 435 seats of the House of Representatives are up for election, along with 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats, 36 state governorships, and 87 of the 99 state legislative bodies across the 50 states.

The first polls closed at 6:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. Israel time) in most of Indiana and Kentucky.

The Republicans currently hold 51 seats in the Senate, compared to 49 controlled by Democrats. These include two independents who caucus with the Democratic Party.

Of those seats, 35 are up for grabs. According to Fox News, 19 of these seats will likely remain Democrat, and another five that will likely remain Republican. Additionally, there are three seats that lean Democrat and three seats that lean Republican.

Arutz Sheva will be posting live updates on this page throughout the night. All times posted are Eastern Standard Time.

8:15 p.m.

Democratic candidate Donna Shalala has defeated Republican Maria Elvira Salaza in Florida’s 27th district.

8:11 p.m.

Fox News has released the following projections:

In Connecticut, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy will win a second term by defeating Republican Matthew Corey.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, is projected to win a second term in the Senate, defeating Republican state lawmaker Geoff Diehl.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will win a third term to defeat Republican Rep. Lou Barletta.

In Maryland, Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin will win a third term by defeating Republican educator Tony Campbell.

In Maryland, Republican Governor Larry Hogan will win a second term by defeating Democrat Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP.

8:00 p.m.

Polls have closed in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

In addition, polls closed in some parts of Kansas, Michigan and Texas.

7:52 p.m.

Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock will be ousted from her northern Virginia seat by Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, CNN projects.

Comstock's district in the Washington suburbs was seen as a must-win by Democrats in their bid to make a net gain of 23 seats and take control of the House.

7:30 p.m.

Polls have closed in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

7:16 p.m.

Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, will win the vice president's former congressional seat in Indiana, CNN projects.

Pence was elected in the deep-red 6th District to replace former Rep. Luke Messer, who vacated the seat in a failed bid for the Republican Senate nomination.

7:06 p.m.

Fox News projects that Independent Senator Bernie Sanders will easily win a third term, defeating Republican Lawrence Zupan.

7:03 p.m.

Polls have closed in most of Florida, as well as in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

7:01 p.m.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine will win reelection, CNN projects, defeating Republican challenger Corey Stewart.