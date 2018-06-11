Approved: Up to 10 years in prison for weapon theft

According to the new bill, firearm theft will be considered "theft under special circumstances" and punishable by up to ten years in prison.

A full session of the Knesset approved in the first reading a proposed bill of MK Anat Berko (Likud) for the lengthening of the maximum sentence for weapons theft.

According to the proposal, theft of a weapon, with the exclusion of parts, accessories and ammunition, will be considered "theft under special circumstances", a crime with a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment.

In explaining the proposal it was written: "The occurrence of weapon theft, or the breaking into military bases and weapons lockers, turned into a phenomenon that had to be fought against with increasing the severity of punishment for weapon thieves or those attempting to steal weapons. In the Sentencing Law, 1977, there is a list of actions that are considered theft under severe circumstances. It is recommended to add to that list this; the stealing of weapons and parts as well as actions for the purpose of weapons theft. It should be noted that in addition to causing normal monetary damage, like normal theft, weapons theft also services crime and terror and therefore comprises a danger to the public welfare. Therefore, it is suitable to be stringent with weapon thieves and those who commit actions for the purpose of weapons theft".

MK Berko, pointed out that "weapons aren't simply stolen for fun and they are also not used for legitimate purposes. Weapons kill. Weapons are used for crime and terror. Weapons in the hands of those not authorized to hold them constitute a ticking bomb and a threat to the public welfare so there exists a need to deter weapon thieves. The situation today is untenable and stolen weapons are used in crime, in terror attacks and cost human lives. This law represents an end to the forgiving stance of the police, the attorney's office and the courts to weapon thieves"

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) expressed support for the law as well. "Stolen weapons is the largest source of weapons smuggled to Arab settlements and to crime families. I think the out of control appearance of weapons in Arab settlements constitutes the main tool for acts murder and shootings and it's a horrible thing. One of our demands is: enough of these weapons that kill us. Whoever smuggles weapons is committing a crime against our society and also betrays his society. In any place where it's possible to make the punishment more severe, we will be there to support it".