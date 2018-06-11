Minister Shaked enjoys backing from Right

The National Union published a special congratulatory message to Justice Minister Shaked following her letter to Attorney General Mandelblit on the matter of Deputy Attorney General Zilber.

"We congratulate Minister Shaked on an important political and Zionist step that places impudent clerks promoting their worldview against the will of the majority of the people in place," the party said.

"This is definitely a continuation of the process led by Minister Shaked to reform the judicial system and restore the status of the judiciary to its proper place under the legislative branch," they added.

The National Union expressed hope that "Restoring these systems will continue to the courts and other government ministries where it's necessary to restrain certain officials and strengthen the Jewish and Zionist identity of the State of Israel."

The Movement for Governance and Democracy said, "Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has taken the exact right step by choosing to oust attorney Dina Zilber from representing State positions in government and the Knesset. We cannot accept a situation where senior officials, whatever they may be, conduct an independent policy and act against government policy in a blatant manner, as Zilber has done throughout her years of office.

"This is a very necessary move by Shaked after we yesterday turned to her and noted that Zilber again blatantly violated the rules of the Civil Service and the attorney general's guidelines," they added.