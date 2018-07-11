Regev responds to Stern: I find your words contemptible

Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev (Likud) on Tuesday responded to the assertions made against her by MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) at the Knesset.

"I'm thoroughly disgusted and find contemptible the words of Elazar Stern. Stern's words are an indictment against women who advanced in the army and against officers in the army who are involved with the advancement of women in the IDF. Through his words against me, it's hinted that I advanced in the army not, like my male compatriots, through specific criteria and the recommendations of my superiors, but rather through feminine objectification."

In light of Stern's callous suggestions, Regev approached the Governmental Legal adviser, the Minister of Defense and the Ethics Committee of the Knesset with the request to "to open investigations with all the officers who advanced me in the army and to hear from them whether my advancement in the army was flawed and whether they acted criminally in advancing me in contradiction to the law."

Minister Regev even turned to the Chairman of the Yesh Atid Party with a clear demand: "I call on Yair Lapid to immediately suspend Stern from office, as was done to Yaakov Peri and Zvika Gendelman. There is no place in public life for a man who disgraces women and makes sexist suggestions."

The Minister of Culture and Sports added, "Stern, detail what you know because I don't know you're talking about. And yes, Stern, you've joined joined the ranks of men who slander women and belittle their honor. #YouToo."