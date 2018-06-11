Russian President meets with permanent Security Council members

Participants exchange views on situation following imposition of US sanctions on Iran, with emphasis on sanctions 'illegality'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council. The meeting participants exchanged views on the situation following the imposition of US sanctions on Iran, with an emphasis on their "illegality".

Issues related to the CSTO were discussed in the context of preparations for the visit to Astana this week.

Current socioeconomic issues were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.