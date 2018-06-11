Nir Barkat to Rav Sabato: Ambitious plans ahead

"It'll be easier for young couples to say 'I am part the Zionist mission; we want and can settle the land of Israel' "

This morning (Tuesday), a special meeting took place between the Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, and Rosh Yeshivat Mitzpe Yericho, Shabtai Sabato, in Yeshivat Mitzpe Yericho.

In the course of the visit Barkat visited the building of the Main Yeshiva, the special science room of the Rav and even had a join learning session. Barkat acknowledged the special project the yeshiva led, the unique method of Torah learning the Rav leads and the educational path that the Rav set for the rabbanim and students.

Barkat, a former High-tech entrepreneur, blessed Rav Sabato " I want to thank you on account of the the wonderful work of life that you've created and that you make the Talmud accessible to the whole of the Jewish People". Barkat added that " the ability of the Rav to lead through creative thinking, that stands as the basis of the success of the Jewish People throughout the generations, to glorify the Torah, moves me. You give the students excellent learning tools in preparation for their mission to strengthen the Jewish People, the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel"

Barkat, who is nearing the end of a ten year term, said "in my mission, it was my privilege to lead and develop Jerusalem. To be a link in the chain of generations that built and strengthened Jerusalem" Barakat added that "when we prove that we are sovereign in Jerusalem and take determined steps in that direction the whole world will salute us"

On his future steps Barkat said "in the upcoming period you'll see me traveling around Samaria, Binyamin, Har Hevron, in the Galilee, the Golan and the Negev with the intent to create a plan for the development of all reaches of the Land of Israel. The end goal is that in ten years, it will be easier for young couples to say 'I am part the Zionist mission; we want and can settle the land of Israel' "

The Rav presented Barkat with a set of "Vatisainee Ruach" Sefarim and blessed him on the continuation of his journey.