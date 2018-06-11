Body of Pilot Yakir Nave located after 56 years

Head of Human Resources General Moti Almoz, announced today (Tuesday) that the remains of the Air Force pilot Lt. Yakir Nave Z"L have been found after being designated a causality of the IDF who's "place of burial is not known" for 56 years

On Thursday, October 25th, 2018 within the framework of operations attempting to locate him, remains where located among the wreckage of his plane in the Kinneret. The remains were transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

Nave served as a pilot and a pilot instructor in the Air Force. In 1962, while on an instructional flight, the plane carrying Nave as well as Flight Trainee, Sgt. Oded Koton Z"L crashed into the Kinneret. Koton was located about a year after the crash while Nave's resting place was unknown until today.

On October 16th 2018, the 12th search and rescue operation for Nave commenced. The Air Force conducted the search with the aid of new and advanced technologies supplied by a company chosen by the Ministry of Defense to provide the equipment necessary for pumping from the bed of the Kinneret at the site of the crash.

The IDF Spokesperson's message noted that "throughout the years the Air Force has been in continuous contact with the bereaved family and updated them at every stage of the operation. These efforts are part of the ethical and moral obligation that the IDF has to locate all those missing or captured, including those who's burial place in not known."