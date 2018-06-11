Popular Brazilian soccer team uniforms honor Pittsburgh victims

Players for one of Brazil’s largest soccer teams wore uniforms featuring the names of the Pittsburgh shooting attack victims during a match on Sunday.

Each of the eleven players of SC Corinthians Paulista team had a name of one of the eleven Jews murdered at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27 printed on the back of their uniform during the Brazilian Championship tournament match against Botafogo held at a stadium in Sao Paulo. The Corinthans lost 1-0.

“The massacre in Pittsburgh during the Jewish religious service has hurt our fundamental values. That’s why we took the decision to honor the victims of this irrational act of violence and call for all peoples to co-exist in harmony and respect of differences,” Corinthians President Andres Sanchez said in a message.

In partnership with the Sao Paulo Jewish federation, the shirts will be auctioned and the money collected go toward the construction of a monument against intolerance and the rest will be donated to Ten Yad, a Jewish charity fighting hunger in Brazil.

“These things cannot be repeated. Each of us must be an example aiming at a better world. Remembering and repulsing acts of prejudice is the best way to fight such outbreaks of barbarity. Baruch Dayan Haemet,” Sanchez added, using the Hebrew expression for “blessed is the true judge,” which is said when one hears news that someone has died.

Founded in 1910, Corinthians is one Brazil’s most popular soccer teams with over 30 million fans. A holder of several national and international titles, it was listed by Forbes as the most valuable soccer club in the Americas in 2017, worth $576.9 million.

“It is an unprecedented initiative. As a Jewish activist and a Corinthians supporter, I feel honored and greatly represented by understanding that the message against hatred against Jews must be emphasized and disseminated for all,” Persio Bider, president of the Organized Jewish Youth organization, told JTA.

Special ceremonies to honor the Pittsburgh victims were held in several Brazilian Jewish institutions, including synagogues, schools and clubs.