'The families of terrorists are laughing in our faces'

Iris Hajbi, the mother of Ziv Hajbi, who was murdered in the Barkan terror attack together with his colleague Kim Yehezkel, hopes that many will come to the memorial march that will take place this evening from the Shomron Regional Council.



"We ask and appeal to everyone who wants to share in the pain and memory to arrive at 6 pm today, to express support for us and to protest the loss of deterrence," Hajbi said in a conversation with Arutz Sheva.



"Unfortunately, today there is no deterrence. Terrorists murder Jews and we do not destroy their homes, they are not expelled, and the families of the terrorists continue to laugh at us in our faces."

Although a month has passed since the attack, the Arab terrorist who murdered her son has not yet been captured. “There is powerlessness on the part of who is dealing with it. The terrorist has been walking around with a weapon for a month, and there are no leads. They know that he trained with Fatah and that he is connected to some cell, but they do not find him. There were other failures here, such as the fact that he wrote a post and the Shin Bet did not get onto him.



Hajbi, who visited this week at the “Alon” factory in Barkan, discovered that almost no Jews remain working there. "We were in the factory two days ago, we went to see what happened, we discovered that the Palestinian workers returned to work, except for twenty workers from whom they took their permits because they apparently discovered they might have played a part in the attack, or they discovered other problems.”

"Until the attack they worked there and today they are no longer working there. Most of the Jewish Israeli workers did not stay there, they are afraid, most of them went to work in the offices in Rosh Ha'ayin. Those who remain there are mainly Palestinian workers and those who manage them. People understand that it's dangerous to work there,” the bereaved mother added.