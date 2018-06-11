Jewish Home MK to PM: Let me ascend Temple Mount

Jewish Home faction head MK Shuli Mualem appealed to the prime minister to allow her to ascend the Temple Mount on Rosh Chodesh Kislev this Thursday, following the report that the Jerusalem District Commander recommends allowing an increase in the frequency of MKs' visits to the Temple Mount.

The commander’s recommendation came after Prime Minister Netanyahu in July lifted his ban on MK visits to the Temple Mount, but limited each MK to one visit every three months. Mualem visited the Temple Mount at the end of September.

"It was reported that Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy recommends increasing the frequency of MKs' visits to the Temple Mount to once a month. He was cited as saying that there have been no exceptional incidents on the Temple Mount and no intelligence on such incidents,” she wrote.



“Halevy's opinion makes it clear that there is no security reason to limit the ascent of MKs to the Temple Mount and that the cause of incitement and violence in the area is extremist Muslim elements. Therefore, according to his recommendation, I would like to ascend the Temple Mount on Thursday, Rosh Chodesh Kislev, just as any Jew can."