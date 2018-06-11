New York Senatorial candidate Chele Farley spoke to Arutz Sheva during an ascent last week to the Lubavitcher Rebbe's tomb in Queens.

“This is the first year that there have been anti-Semitic attacks in every single state in the United States. That’s got to end. This is a harsh reminder of how bad things can get,” she said, referring to the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“I will always be a strong supporter of Israel. There are two million Jews who live in New York state. It is the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. We’ve got to make sure that the United States is the strongest ally possible [of Israel], because Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East,” she added.