‘In the end the truth comes out’

Sophia Witt, Director of Israel Affairs at Turning Point USA, speaks to Arutz Sheva at the annual ZOA dinner.

Sophia Witt, Director of Israel Affairs at Turning Point USA, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the annual Justice Louis D. Brandeis Award Dinner of the ZOA in the Marriot Marquis.

Turning Point is a conservative-leaning non-profit political organization which will host a pro-Israel summit this coming July called the Jewish Leadership Summit.

Speaking about this week’s midterm elections in the US, Witt said, “We gotta win. I’m not sick of winning yet, so as long as we keep doing what we’re doing, I believe that we can get the vote out.”