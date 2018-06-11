'We are blessed with Trump and Bolton'

Arutz Sheva spoke to philanthropist Henry Schwartz, officer of the ZOA Board, at the annual Justice Louis D. Brandeis Award Dinner of the ZOA in the Marriot Marquis.

“We were blessed by heaven with Donald Trump being elected president of the United States,” said Schwartz. “We are blessed further by the fact that he finally brought in on April 9, John Bolton as the national security adviser. Together we should pray that they should remain in office.”