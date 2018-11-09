Revolutionizing the world of construction

Dror Ogen, Autodesk Bim360 product manager, presents the Israeli innovative organized platform.

ILTV,

Dror Ogen, Autodesk Bim360 Product Manager
Dror Ogen, Autodesk Bim360 Product Manager
ILTV

Tags:ILTV

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top