Tags:ILTV
The workface sharing platform
ILTV speaks with Dana Shelaff Stern, CEO of Bilance, about giving companies the opportunity to share and hire employees.
Dana Shelaff Stern, CEO Of Bilance
ILTV
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYThe workface sharing platform
The workface sharing platform
ILTV speaks with Dana Shelaff Stern, CEO of Bilance, about giving companies the opportunity to share and hire employees.
Dana Shelaff Stern, CEO Of Bilance
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top