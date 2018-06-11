'We are no longer on the defensive, we're on the offensive'

Dan Schneider, Executive Director of The American Conservative Union, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the annual Justice Louis D. Brandeis Award Dinner of the ZOA in the Marriot Marquis.

“It’s no coincidence that on Israel’s 70th birthday, that we are now turning the tables. It’s no longer just a defensive move. We are now on the offensive. How can we promote a positive world for Jews? Not just defeating the enemies, but winning over and scoring points. That’s got to be the next objective,” he said.