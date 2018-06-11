Iran and Gaza, Ben and Jerry

What effect will the reimposition of sanctions by the Trump administration against the Iranian regime have?

Josh Hasten discusses the reimposition of sanctions by the Trump Administration against the Iranian regime.

The move, which was applauded by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, will further hamper Iran’s tentacles of terror around the world.

Also, Israeli teens living near Gaza are marching to Jerusalem to raise awareness about life under almost daily rocket and kite terror.

Finally, while Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US has created a new flavor to show support for several groups, including a movement run by known anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, the Israeli branch of the ice cream giant has proven its moral compass is pointed in the right direction by saying it won’t be selling the controversial flavor.