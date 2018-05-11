Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy recommends increasing the frequency of Knesset Members' visits to the Temple Mount.

Kann 11 reports that according to police, there are no exceptional incidents on the Mount and there is no intelligence about anticipated incidents. Therefore, if the situation remains this way, Knesset Members may be allowed to visit the Temple Mount without restriction.

The decision now rests with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, according to estimates, will not hasten to recommend increasing the frequency of visits for fear of worsening tension between Israel and Jordan.

In the 2015 terror wave, Netanyahu forbade Knesset Members and ministers to visit the Mount. Last July Netanyahu allowed MKs to visit the Temple Mount - but only once every three months.

Halevi now believes that "if unusual incidents are not recorded, I see no reason not to completely remove the time limit in the future."