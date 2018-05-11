Hotovely with Ari's widow (on the right) and his daughter

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) met today with family members of Ari Fuld, who was murdered last September in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion.

The family talked about the great activity that Ari led and that they were exposed to after his death.

During and after the shiva, the family received letters of support from around the world from people who admired Ari for his volunteer work to defend the State of Israel.

Deputy Minister Hotovely promised the family that the Foreign Ministry will assist the activities of the association founded by the Fuld family and help Israel's informational efforts adopted by Ari during his lifetime.

'Ari presented the truth'; Fuld family credit: Hotovely Spokesman

"Ari was an heroic advocate, a fighter for the State of Israel, and I'd like to thank him for all the explanation activity he did both in social networks and in groups," said Hotovely. "Ari presented the truth and the facts, and was full of inner conviction in the justice of the State of Israel.

"This spirit must continue and I and the Foreign Ministry will be at the disposal of the family that continues its activity in the organization in its memory," said the Deputy Minister.