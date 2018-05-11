AIPAC supports Iran sanction reimposition

The American Israel Public Affairs Council (AIPAC) has signaled support for Trump Administration reimposition of sanctions against Iran.

"Strong and effective economic and political pressure is imperative to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions and to counter its regional aggression," the lobby said. "The Trump administration will reimpose the remainder of U.S. sanctions on Iran lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. These sanctions include tough measures targeting Iran’s financial, petroleum and transportation industries, while protecting humanitarian trade.



"AIPAC appreciates the Trump administration’s continued determination to address all facets of Iran’s malign behavior and urges strict enforcement of all sanctions.



"Already, U.S. sanctions have helped reduce Iran’s oil exports while the value of the rial plummets. To ensure that this economic pressure continues, it is critical that any countries granted waivers or exemptions from these sanctions continue reducing their purchases of Iranian oil over time. In addition, any violation of financial sanctions must be met with immediate consequences.

"We hope these actions will help Iran to change course, abandon aggression and return to negotiations. AIPAC remains committed to working with both parties in Congress and the administration to ensure the vigilance that will achieve these goals. Tehran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapons capability or realize its dangerous regional ambitions," AIPAC said.