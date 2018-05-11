Opposition Leader: State helm transferred to Jewish Home party

Opposition leader MK Tzipi Livni opened today's Zionist Union faction meeting attacking the Settlement Division Law authorizing the Division to administer state lands in Judea and Samaria.

"The annexation thieves act quietly," Livni said, "the Prime Minister handed the helm of the State over to Jewish Home, and now they're transferring government authority in Judea and Samaria to Jewish Home-controlled Settlement Division that operates under the table with public funds and without public supervision. They lead the soldiers and commanders of the IDF to the criminal court in The Hague.

"At the same time, in order for public lawyers - the legal advisors - not to raise a red flag and represent the public interest, they're trampling on them, replacing them, and attacking them," Livni added.

"This is a bunch that flouts the law, thumbs their noses at the public for its money and its interests and makes the entire Jewish People hostages of extremists who force us to have a blood wedding with millions of Palestinians," she said.