PM Netanyahu meets with Ghana FM Botchwey

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today met with Ghana Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Jerusalem.

The two discussed economic cooperation between governments and the business sector, as well as other possibilities for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed Ghana's intention to assist Israel in international forums, and invited President Nana Akufo-Addo to visit Israel in 2019.